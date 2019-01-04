World

US House passes bills to end shutdown, ignoring Trump veto threat

By AFP - 04 January 2019 - 13:49
House Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) is surrounded by children as she is administered the oath of office as Speaker of the US House of Representatives at the start of the 116th Congress inside the House Chamber on Capitol Hill in Washington, US January 3, 2019.
Image: REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

The new US House Democratic majority on Thursday approved two measures that would end a two-week partial government shutdown, but an impasse remains as the bills provide no money for President Donald Trump's border wall.

Trump has threatened a veto of the legislation that would fund homeland security operations until February 8 and several other agencies through September because they do not provide any money for a wall that Trump has demanded by constructed on the US border with Mexico.

The Republican-run Senate has said it may not even vote on the legislation.

The new House speaker, veteran Democrat Nancy Pelosi, stood firm shortly before the vote saying no funding for a border wall would be made available.

