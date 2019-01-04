Knifeman goes on Sydney bumper car rampage before killing himself

An Australian man rammed his four-wheel drive into a Sydney police car, hijacked a supermarket delivery truck and taxi, rammed other cars and stabbed and wounded a passerby before killing himself in front of police on Friday.

The dramatic chain of events, which police said was not terror-related, began when police tried to pull over the four-wheel drive for not displaying licence plates.

The driver rammed the police car, dumped the four-wheel frive and hijacked a supermarket delivery truck about 7 km away, then continued across town for another 20 km to a suburb near the airport, hitting several cars along the way.

The driver, 24, tried to steal another car, stabbing a passerby who tried to stop him, before stealing a taxi.

Police finally stopped the attacker in the taxi and tried to Taser him, but the man stabbed himself in the chest and died at the scene.

"The offender wasn't trying to intentionally harm people," Acting Assistant Commissioner Mick Fitzgerald told reporters in Sydney.