Four dead as storm sweeps through central Philippines

Four people were killed in landslides and thousands of others evacuated from their homes after a storm swept through the central Philippine islands on Saturday, officials said.

Three members of a family were buried in a landslide in Legazpi City southeast of Manila while a woman was crushed by another landslide in Bulan town as heavy rains brought by the storm loosened the earth, the government's office of civil defence said.

Almost 12,000 people were also evacuated from their homes in the Bicol region after the low pressure area, locally named "Usman", hit the eastern side of the country on Saturday, the office said.