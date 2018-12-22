Palestinian shot by Israeli forces dies: Gaza ministry

An 18-year-old Palestinian shot by Israeli forces died of his wounds Saturday, the fourth fatality in clashes along the Gaza border a day earlier, health officials in the Hamas-run enclave said.

Ayman Shehr was shot in the stomach in Deir Al-Balah in central Gaza, health ministry spokesman Ashraf al-Qudra told AFP.

Three other Palestinians, including a 16-year-old, were killed on Friday by Israeli fire during protests and clashes along the Gaza border, according to the ministry.

The Israeli army said around 8,000 Palestinians had gathered at spots along the frontier, burning tyres and launching an incendiary device at soldiers that did not reach the troops.