Iran executes trader dubbed 'Sultan of Bitumen'

Iran executed a trader known as the "Sultan of Bitumen" on Saturday over charges of fraud and large-scale smuggling of the oil product, the judiciary's news agency Mizan online reported.

Hamidreza Bagheri Dermani, 49, is the third businessman to be executed since an anti-corruption drive was launched over the summer.

He was convicted of "corruption on earth" - a broad Islamic charge used for the most high-profile and serious cases - after swindling over 10 trillion rials (around R1429.8 billion at the current rate) through "fraud, forgery and bribery", Mizan reported.

Dermani, who was arrested in August 2014, reportedly forged dozens of documents of fake real estate to acquire bank loans.

He then used front companies to procure more than 300,000 tonnes of bitumen - an oil-based substance used in asphalt and other products and one of Iran's most profitable businesses - Mizan said.

Dermani was also accused of ties to business magnate Babak Morteza Zanjani, who is awaiting execution after being convicted in 2016 of embezzling $2.7 billion (R38.60bln) while helping the government circumvent international sanctions.