Video of Scandinavian tourists' killing likely to be authentic - police

A video purportedly showing the killings of two Scandinavian tourists in Morocco by suspected Islamist State militants is probably authentic, Norwegian police said on Friday.

The bodies of Louisa Vesterager Jespersen, 24, from Denmark, and Maren Ueland, 28, from Norway were found on Monday in the Atlas Mountains, on the way to Toubkal, North Africa's highest peak and a popular hiking destination.

Moroccan authorities have said four suspects arrested over the murder had pledged allegiance to Islamic State in a video posted on social media before the killings.

The women were found with knife wounds to the neck, Morocco said.

A separate video of the actual deaths, also on social media, was likely to be real, Norwegian police said.