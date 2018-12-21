Trial lays bare human horror of UK knife crisis

An out-of-control birthday party, a petty squabble, a frenzied chase and another murder on a London street.

On the evening of June 23, 15-year-old Jordan Douherty became another statistic in a knife crime crisis on Britain's streets that has reached record levels this year.

The gruesome summer evening in Romford, east London, was described in harrowing detail at a trial at the Old Bailey central criminal court of the then 16-year-old murderer.

Jurors this week found the defendant guilty of murder and two other teenagers guilty of lesser violence charges.

The court was shown footage captured on mobiles phones and splashed across social media within seconds of the stabbing.

Douherty can be seen running in broad daylight, pursued by around 50 youths as tempers flared outside an overcrowded birthday party with hundreds of rowdy teens.

The victim trips over before sustaining a barrage of punches, stamps, kicks and two knife wounds to his chest.

The dead schoolboy's mother wiped away tears as the footage showed her son staggering to his feet before being attacked once more, leaving a trail of blood in his wake.

"The heartache for the family is a sentence that lasts forever," said police officer Larry Smith.

"Jordan Douherty was stabbed to death for absolutely no reason while he lay helpless on the floor," he said.

Such attacks have become common, with over 5,500 people injured in knife crime incidents in London in the 12 months to October - a record level - including over 90 killings.

Even during the trial, a 10-inch (25-centimetre) blade was seized at the entrance to the court's public gallery, judge Anthony Bate revealed.

Witnesses traumatised

Douherty was no stranger to the violence that has taken hold of many inner city communities, particularly in London.

He was a good student but was expelled from school after joining C17, a drill rap group led by his brother Roland.