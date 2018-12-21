Pope says abusive priests should surrender to justice

Pope Francis called on Friday for anyone who has committed child abuse, including priests, to hand themselves over to human justice.

"To those who abuse minors I would say this: convert and hand yourself over to human justice, and prepare for divine justice," the pope told the Church's Curia governing body.

The Pope also told the governing body that it will never again treat abuse allegations without "seriousness and promptness",

"The Church will never seek to hush up or not take seriously any case," the pope said in his annual address to the Roman Curia at the Vatican.