Dozens of bodies 'found in IS mass grave' in Iraq

Iraqi authorities said they uncovered a new mass grave containing the remains of dozens of people in an area of northern Kirkuk province once held by the Islamic State group.

Security forces have discovered dozens of mass graves since they drove out IS in 2017 after three years of occupation of swathes of northern and western Iraq.

The United Nations said in November that more than 200 mass graves containing up to 12,000 victims had been found in Iraq that could hold vital evidence of war crimes by the jihadists.

The latest macabre discovery was made on Thursday in the Hawija district of Kirkuk province, Adel Ismail, a lieutenant-colonel in the Iraqi federal police force, told AFP.

He said the grave contained the remains of "innocent Iraqi civilians" who "were abducted and then killed" by the jihadists.

It was found in what appears to be a deep well in the Al-Abbassi area of Hawija.