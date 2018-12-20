UK minister raises possibility of fresh Brexit vote

A senior British government minister has raised the possibility of a second Brexit referendum, drawing jubilation from pro-EU campaigners and derision from eurosceptics.

Work and pensions minister Amber Rudd said there could be a "plausible argument" for holding another referendum if MPs reject Prime Minister Theresa May's Brexit deal and cannot agree an alternative strategy.

"I don't want a 'people's vote', or a referendum in general," she told ITV television on Wednesday evening.

"But if parliament absolutely failed to reach a consensus, I could see there would be a plausible argument for it."

Rudd, who opposed Brexit in the 2016 referendum, conceded that many of her colleagues in the governing Conservative Party were opposed to another vote.

She emphasised it was "incumbent on MPs to find the centre ground in parliament and to try to find whether the majority is there".

"If it fails to do so, then I can see the argument for taking it back to the people again, much as it would distress many of my colleagues," she said.

May has repeatedly ruled out a second referendum, saying it would only cause more division and may not resolve the question.