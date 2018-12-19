Facebook defends data sharing after new report on partner deals

Facebook offered a renewed defense Wednesday of its data sharing practices after a report revealing that certain partners of the social network had access to a range of personal information about users and their friends.

The New York Times late Tuesday reported that some 150 companies - including powerful partners like Amazon, Microsoft, Netflix and Spotify - could access detailed information about Facebook users, including data about their friends.

The report marked yet another potential embarrassment for Facebook, which has been roiled by a series of scandals on data protection and privacy and has been scrutinized over the hijacking of user data in the 2016 US election campaign.

Konstantinos Papamiltiadis, Facebook's head of developer platforms and programs, said in a blog post early Wednesday that the Times report was about "integration partners" which enabled "social experiences - like seeing recommendations from their Facebook friends - on other popular apps and websites."

Papamiltiadis added that "none of these partnerships or features gave companies access to information without people's permission," and maintained that the deals did not violate a 2012 privacy settlement with the US Federal Trade Commission.

According to documents seen by the Times, Facebook allowed Microsoft's Bing search engine to see names of Facebook users' friends without consent and gave Netflix and Spotify the ability to read private messages."

The report said Amazon was able to obtain user names and contact information through their friends, and Yahoo could view streams of friends' posts.