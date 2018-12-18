Oil slumps to fresh one-year lows in markets rout

World oil prices tumbled Tuesday to strike the lowest levels in more than a year, hit by a markets rout that was rooted in fears over the world economy.

Oil tanked, dented by concerns over the demand outlook and a stubborn supply glut, while the dollar slid versus main rivals.

Brent and New York crude contracts collapsed as low as $57.20 and $47.84 per barrel respectively during the morning session.

"Stocks have not been the only victims of broader market misery this festive season," said Oanda analyst Craig Erlam.

"Oil tumbled ... as equities plunged into the red as investors continue to view 2019 as a challenging year for global growth."