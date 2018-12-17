What next for Brexit? Four main scenarios

British Prime Minister Theresa May faces a dwindling number of options over Brexit after EU leaders at a summit last week rebuffed her attempts to tweak a Brexit deal she struck with them.

Here are the four main scenarios facing Britain while the clock ticks down to March 29, 2019 - the day it is scheduled to depart the European project after 46 years:

- Deal -

This is the Brexit that the British government and EU leaders want - and one which the British parliament refuses to accept.

The deal has been rejected from opposing wings of parliament for either keeping Britain tied too closely or remotely to the European Union.

May aborted a vote on the deal set for last week because of its certain defeat.

Brexit backers in her party then plotted an ultimately unsuccessful coup that saw more than a third back a motion to force May out.

May promised them she would wring concessions from Brussels but apparently failed to do so at a summit last week.

May's government intends to reintroduce the very same draft for a vote some time between January 7 and January 21.

It will hope that fear of the chaos that a no-deal exit might bring will force lawmakers to put aside their reservations.