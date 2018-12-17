Gay Singaporean man wins right to adopt surrogate son

A gay Singaporean man Monday won the right to adopt a child he fathered via a surrogate in the United States, in a landmark court ruling for the conservative city-state.

While Singapore is affluent and modern in many ways, attitudes towards homosexuality are routinely criticised as outdated.

Gay marriage is not permitted and sex between men remains illegal under a law that dates from the British colonial era, although it is rarely enforced.

In the latest case, the man - who is in a long-term relationship - first enquired about adopting in Singapore but was told a homosexual couple was unlikely to get permission.

He found a surrogate in the United States who agreed to carry his child for US$200,000. Surrogacy is effectively banned in Singapore.

A son was born and is now five years old.