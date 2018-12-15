France's 'yellow vest' protesters gather on decisive weekend

"Yellow vest" demonstrators began gathering on the Champs-Elysees in Paris on Saturday morning for a fifth weekend of protests in defiance of calls by the French government to stay home.

President Emmanuel Macron, facing the biggest crisis of his presidency, announced a series of concessions on Monday to defuse the explosive "yellow vest" movement which sprang up in rural and small-town France last month.

He is hoping the package of tax and minimum wage measures, coupled with a terror attack on Tuesday night in Strasbourg and bitter winter weather, will help end a month of violent clashes and disruption.

The last three Saturdays have been marked by violent demonstrations, with burning barricades, pillaging and clashes with police in cities across France.

"Last time, we were here for taxes," a 28-year-old called Jeremy told AFP as he joined others gathering in freezing cold on the Champs-Elysees shortly after 8:00 am (0700 GMT)

"This is for the institutions: we want more direct democracy," he said, adding that people needed to "shout to make themselves heard."

The "yellow vests" have made dozens of demands of the government but have no agreed programme or nominated leaders, making the task of negotiating with them difficult.

Until now, a clear majority of French people had backed the protests, which sprung up initially over tax hikes on transport fuel before snowballing into wide opposition to Macron's pro-business agenda and style of governing.

But two polls published on Tuesday - in the wake of Macron's concessions - found the country was now split broadly 50-50 on whether the protests should continue.

"We expect slightly less people (in the streets) but individuals who are slightly more determined ," junior interior minister Laurent Nunez said late Friday.

Around 8,000 police will be on duty in Paris on Saturday, the same number as last weekend, backed up by 14 armoured vehicles, water cannons and horses which are used for crowd control.

Around 90,000 security forces were mobilised last Saturday across France and 2,000 people were detained, around half of them in Paris.