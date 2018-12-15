World

Arrest ordered of Brazil 'healer' accused of sex abuse

By AFP - 15 December 2018 - 12:21
Brazilian "spiritual healer" Joao Teixeira de Faria (C), known as "Joao de Deus" (John of God) has been accused by hundreds of women of sexual abuse and has told his followers on Wednesday "I am not guilty".
Brazilian "spiritual healer" Joao Teixeira de Faria (C), known as "Joao de Deus" (John of God) has been accused by hundreds of women of sexual abuse and has told his followers on Wednesday "I am not guilty".
Image: EVARISTO SA / AFP

Brazilian prosecutors have ordered the arrest of a famous "spiritual healer," Joao Teixeira de Faria, who stands accused by hundreds of women of sexual abuse under the pretext of treating them, officials told AFP on Friday.

"Yes, (the warrant) has been decreed," said a spokesman for the security secretariat in the state of Goias, where the small town of Abadiania hosting Faria's center is located, near the capital Brasilia.

He added that Faria - better known as "Joao de Deus," or "John of God" - had not yet been apprehended.

Faria's lawyer did not respond to calls.

According to Brazilian media, at least 300 women have lodged complaints with police and prosecutors in several states alleging that Faria, 76, forced them into sex acts in one-on-one "healing" sessions.

Faria is internationally known, and many foreigners figure among the thousands who each month flocked to his center in the hope of miracle cures.

'John of God': Brazil medium said to cure thousands - VIDEO

Every week using mainly his hands but also armed with scissors, a knife and scalpel, Joao Teixeira de Faria, a self-styled Brazilian medium and ...
News
6 years ago

His fame got a big boost in 2013 when US talk show diva Oprah Winfrey featured him on one of her shows, after visiting him the previous year.

This week, Winfrey deleted the video of that episode from her online archive.

At least one complaint came from a woman in the United States, and one from Switzerland, according to prosecutors.

The scandal burst forth a week ago when Brazilian network Globo TV aired accusations from several women, including a Dutch choreographer, Zahira Mous, who also said she had been raped by Faria.

Faria has denied the allegations.

On Wednesday, he briefly met hundreds of white-clad faithful waiting for him in Abadiania, telling them, "I am not guilty."

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Meet Minenhle Nxele, the man behind the scrap metal Madiba statue
Driver narrowly escapes attempted hijacking
X