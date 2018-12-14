Police confirm more than 40 victims of US serial killer -- so far

US investigators have so far confirmed that a 78-year-old drifter - who could potentially be the most prolific serial killer in American history - is responsible for more than 40 murders, authorities said Thursday.

Samuel Little has confessed to 90 murders committed between 1970 and 2005, targeting mainly drug addicts and prostitutes across the country, according to the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI).

Bobby Bland - the district attorney in Ector County, Texas, where Little was being held on a murder charge -announced Thursday that at least six more of his confessions have been verified over the last two weeks, bringing the total number of confirmed killings to more than 40.

"He's talking about things, cases that happened up to 50 years ago, and he's giving details on all these different murders, and none of the statements he's made have proven to be false," Bland told AFP.

His office also announced that Little had pleaded guilty to the 1994 murder of Denise Christie Brothers in Odessa - the case that initially led to his extradition to Texas and spurred him to confess.

The FBI has been working with federal, state and local agencies to match Little's confessions to unsolved murders across the country.