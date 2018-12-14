Marriage just a click away for China's desperate single men

Marriage to a Vietnamese bride is just a click - and a few thousand dollars - away on a blizzard of Chinese websites promising to solve the "single problems" of China's men.

A decades-long one-child policy has created a yawning demographic disparity in China, with tens of millions more men than women.

Sites like Zhongyuelove.com make their margin plugging that gap, linking lovelorn Chinese men with Vietnamese women, pressed by poverty at home to marry thousands of miles away.

"Vietnamese women are a blessing for this group (unmarried Chinese men)," the website says, using an image gallery of women in their early 20s backed up by poetic words on the prospective brides to seize the interest of China's bachelors.

"They (the women) are pure, beautiful, traditional," it says "and possess the gentleness and virtue of Chinese women but also the romantic exoticism of a foreign bride."

Its matchmaking fee for connecting bachelors is around $4,000 (R54 459.20) - which includes non-refundable 'blind dates', an unspecified 'pre-marital medical exam' and wedding photography if all goes well.

The fee does not cover wedding gifts to the bride's family or transportation fees for the bride and groom.