Kotex recalls tampons in US and Canada after reports of injuries

Distributing company Kimberly Clark is recalling Kotex tampons after reports that the tampons were unraveling and causing injuries and infections.



According to CNN, tampons produced between October 2016 and October 2018 were recalled after users experienced infections, irritation and injuries, with some people even needing medical attention to remove tampon pieces left inside their bodies.



Several distribution companies around the world have had to recall their products from shelves.

Here are four products that had to be recalled in South Africa



Woolworths



In July, the retailer recalled its frozen savoury rice product after a listeriosis outbreak in Europe.