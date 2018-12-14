Kotex recalls tampons in US and Canada after reports of injuries
Distributing company Kimberly Clark is recalling Kotex tampons after reports that the tampons were unraveling and causing injuries and infections.
According to CNN, tampons produced between October 2016 and October 2018 were recalled after users experienced infections, irritation and injuries, with some people even needing medical attention to remove tampon pieces left inside their bodies.
Several distribution companies around the world have had to recall their products from shelves.
Here are four products that had to be recalled in South Africa
Woolworths
In July, the retailer recalled its frozen savoury rice product after a listeriosis outbreak in Europe.
The frozen savoury rice is sourced from Belgium and contains sweetcorn from Hungary. Woolworths recalled the products as a precautionary measure following instructions from the Hungarian Food Safety Agency.
The Greenyard Factory in Hungary was also noted as a potential source of the outbreak.
According to Reuters, Greenyard Factory estimated a €53m financial loss related to the product recalls and the outbreak.
Vital Mini Corn Cakes
The company issued an immediate recall in February to remove its mini corn cakes and mini rice cakes after metal fragments were found in products purchased by two customers.
The fragments appeared to be caused by equipment malfunction.
Toyota recalled 1 million vehicles worldwide.
Toyota South Africa recalled more than 700,000 vehicles in January over airbag safety concerns.
The cars that were recalled date back 15 years as the company needed to replace front airbag inflators that were found not be secure from potential moisture.
The vehicles recalled included the Hilux, Rav-4, Yaris, Run-X and Toyota Fortuners built between July 2003 and December 2005.
Tiger Brands and the cold meats scandal
In early March, Tiger Brands recalled its Enterprise cold meats products due to a listeriosis outbreak. This as all fingers pointed to the company's plant in Polokwane where a strand of the bacteria was found.
The outbreak led to the death of more than 200 people since 2017.