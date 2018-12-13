McDonald's unveils plan for cutting antibiotics in beef

McDonald's announced a plan on Tuesday for a phased reduction of antibiotics in beef, expanding a health-oriented reform to a new meat source other than chicken.

The fast-food giant described a three-stage process where it would first undertake a study of its top 10 beef sourcing markets of current antibiotic use in livestock and by 2020 establish reduction targets.

Starting in 2020, McDonald's will begin reporting progress against antibiotic reduction targets.

"McDonald's believes antibiotic resistance is a critical public health issue and we take seriously our unique position to use our scale for good to continue to address this challenge," said Keith Kenny, McDonald's global vice president for sustainability.

McDonald's, Walmart, Tyson Foods and others have already announced plans to restrict or phase out antibiotic use in chickens.

The shift follows warnings about antibiotic resistance from health officials and a September 2016 United Nations General Assembly resolution that pledged coordinated action to address overuse.