British policeman jailed for raping 13-year-old

A British police officer was jailed for 25 years on Thursday for 37 offences that included raping a 13-year-old girl in the back seat of his car.

Constable Ian Naude told the jury that the sex was consensual and that the girl "seemed to be enjoying it".

Naude was assigned to a unit dealing with vulnerable youngsters.

It emerged during the trial that he was named as a sexual offence suspect in neighbouring forces before joining the Cheshire Police in England's northwest.