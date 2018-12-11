Trump says military could build Mexico border wall

President Donald Trump threatened on Tuesday to order the military to build a multi-billion dollar barrier along the US-Mexico border if Democrats refuse funding for the controversial project.

Tweeting ahead of a White House meeting with opposition Democratic party leaders, Trump claimed that the wall was needed to prevent "large scale crime and disease" brought by illegal immigrants.

"If the Democrats do not give us the votes to secure our Country, the Military will build the remaining sections of the Wall. They know how important it is!" he tweeted.