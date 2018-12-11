Time 'Person of Year' goes to journalists, including imprisoned Reuters pair

Time magazine on Tuesday named journalists, including a slain Saudi Arabian writer and a pair of Reuters journalists imprisoned by Myanmar's government, as its "Person of the Year," in a cover story headlined "The Guardians and the War on Truth."

The honor went to a series of journalists including Reuters journalists Wa Lone, 32, and Kyaw Soe Oo, 28, who the government of Myanmar convicted on Sept. 3 under the colonial-era Official Secrets Act in a case seen as a test of democratic freedoms in Myanmar.