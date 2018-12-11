World

Time 'Person of Year' goes to journalists, including imprisoned Reuters pair

By Reuters - 11 December 2018 - 16:21
The covers for Time magazine "Person of the Year" show Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, who was murdered in October, Philippine journalist Maria Ressa, Reuters reporters Wa Lone and Kyaw Soe Oo among others.
Image: Moises SAMAN / TIME Inc. / AFP

Time magazine on Tuesday named journalists, including a slain Saudi Arabian writer and a pair of Reuters journalists imprisoned by Myanmar's government, as its "Person of the Year," in a cover story headlined "The Guardians and the War on Truth."

The honor went to a series of journalists including Reuters journalists Wa Lone, 32, and Kyaw Soe Oo, 28, who the government of Myanmar convicted on Sept. 3 under the colonial-era Official Secrets Act in a case seen as a test of democratic freedoms in Myanmar.

Also honored was Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, a critic of Saudi Arabia's de facto ruler Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, who was killed two months ago at the Saudi consulate in Istanbul when he went there to collect documents for his forthcoming marriage.

