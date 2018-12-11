Calls mount to sack UNAIDS chief

The fate of UNAIDS chief Michel Sidibe hung in the balance on Tuesday as he faced the agency's oversight body after an expert report blasted his leadership and called for his removal.

The organisation founded to coordinate the global response to the HIV/AIDS epidemic has been plunged into a crisis unprecedented in its 24-year history.

Seeking to ease concerns after UNAIDS was accused of mishandling sexual assault allegations against a former deputy chief, Sidibe initiated the Independent Expert Panel report to study the agency's culture and propose reforms.

But the findings released last week were a stunning rebuke of the Malian national's nine-year tenure.

It said UNAIDS was "broken" due to "defective leadership" and accused Sidibe of overseeing a work environment that tolerated sexual harassment and abuse where a "cult of personality" surrounding the executive director saw benefits doled out as favours by Sidibe and his cadre of top allies.

It also said Sidibe "accepted no responsibility" for anything that has gone wrong under his watch.

"For... UNAIDS to regain a culture of dignity and respect, a change in leadership has become necessary," the report said.

UNAIDS' oversight body, the Programme Coordinating Board (PCB), opened a three-day meeting in Geneva on Tuesday that may decide Sidibe's fate.

With activists demanding immediate change, pressure is mounting on UN chief Antonio Guterres to act.

Guterres under fire

"What is the point of having an independent investigation if you don't intend to do anything about the findings?" the head of the AIDS Healthcare Foundation Michael Weinstein, told AFP.

Weinstein, who leads the world's largest HIV/AIDS organisation, stressed that the panel's conclusions were "unequivocal," and that if the Guterres does not act soon "it would truly be a shocking dereliction of duty."