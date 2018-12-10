Embattled Trump struggles to fill key White House post

Federal prosecutors in New York urged "substantial" jail time for the president's former lawyer Michael Cohen who pleaded guilty in August to bank fraud and campaign finance violations as a result of the payoffs to the two women, who claimed to have had sexual encounters with Trump.

Referred to as "Individual-1," Trump was directly implicated in ordering the payments -- which prosecutors believe aimed to influence the outcome of the election.

Trump said Monday the opposition Democrats had taken "a simple transaction" and proceeded to "wrongly call it a campaign contribution."

"Lawyer's liability if he made a mistake, not me," the president added, accusing Cohen -- his former right-hand man -- of "trying to get his sentence reduced."

In the immediate term, one of the president's most pressing issues was to find a new chief of staff at the White House after announcing that Kelly, a retired general he had reportedly fallen out with, was to leave by the end of the year.

Nick Ayres, the 36-year-old chief of staff to Vice President Mike Pence, had been touted as favorite to get the job, but announced Sunday he was taking himself out of the running, dealing a blow to the president.