Trump nominates ex-Fox News anchor Nauert as UN envoy

US President Donald Trump nominated State Department spokeswoman and former Fox TV news anchor Heather Nauert on Friday as ambassador to the United Nations.

Trump told reporters that Nauert, who is in line to take over from Nikki Haley, had done well at the State Department.

"She's very talented, very smart, very quick, and I think she's going to be respected by all," Trump said.

Nauert, 48, had been touted for the post since October when Haley, a former governor of South Carolina seen as entertaining future political ambitions, announced that she was stepping down.

Nauert - a former anchor of "Fox and Friends," among the television-loving Trump's favourite shows - became the spokeswoman of the State Department with no foreign policy experience.