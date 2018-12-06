Suicide bomber kills at least three in southeast Iran - deputy governor

At least three people died and 24 others were injured in a suicide car bomb attack on the police headquarters in Iran's southeast on Thursday, state media reported, adding that the perpetrator was killed.

Television also reported shooting in the area, located in the region of Sistan-Baluchestan, which is home to a Sunni Muslim minority in the largely Shi'ite country and has long been plagued by violence from both drug smugglers and separatists.

"Three people were killed and some others were injured," Chabahar's acting governor Rahmdel Bameri told state television.

An official told Iranian television that "the terrorist who carried out the attack was killed". He did not elaborate.

Mohammad Hadi Marashi, deputy governor for security affairs, told state television two police officers had been killed.

The state news agency IRNA said some 24 people had been wounded.

While authorities said there was no immediate claim of responsibility, IRNA reported that the Sunni jihadist group Ansar al-Furqan had said it carried out the attack.

Videos posted on Twitter, purportedly from Chabahar, showed thick smoke rising from the area. Reuters could not verify their authenticity.

"Police stopped the explosive-laden car and started firing at the driver ... who then set off the explosion near the police headquarters in Chabahar," said Bameri.

Suicide bombings are rare in Iran, but Sunni militant groups have carried out several attacks on Iranian security forces in the Sistan-Baluchestan province in recent years.

Iran has stepped up security in border areas after gunmen in September fired at a military parade in the southwestern city of Ahvaz, killing 25 people, almost half of them members of the elite Revolutionary Guards corps.

An Iranian ethnic Arab separatist Sunni militant group and Islamic State both claimed responsibility for that attack.