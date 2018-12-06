Landmines pose lingering threat in war-ravaged Yemen

Months after heavy clashes between Huthi rebels and pro-government fighters forced them to flee their coastal village in Yemen's western province of Taez, the Ghaleb family had finally returned home.

But their relief was cut short just days later when a landmine left in their home exploded, wounding their seven-year-old son.

The blast ripped off one of Abdullah's thumbs and left him with a compound fracture to one of his legs.

In their humble home in the village of Al-Hameli, between the towns of Mokha and Hays, relatives help the boy into a wheelchair, covering him with a bright pink blanket.

"We took refuge east of the town of Bayt Al-Faqih and returned home after the fighters left," said Abdel Fattah Ghaleb, Abdallah's father, motioning towards their hut made of dry branches.

"Two or three days after returning, a device exploded inside our home," he said, adding that Abdullah had been lucky to be rushed to a clinic supported by international medical charity Doctors Without Borders.

Devastated by hunger and war, civilians on Yemen's western coast, south of the flashpoint port of Hodeida, are coming face to face with the lingering threat posed by thousands of landmines planted mostly by the Huthi rebels.

The Iran-aligned insurgents have been accused by human rights groups of extensively using landmines to hinder the advance of Saudi-backed pro-government forces.

The Huthis denied the use of landmines in a letter to Human Rights Watch (HRW), but the New York-based watchdog insists the rebels have routinely planted explosives before retreating.

"Huthi forces have repeatedly laid anti-personnel, anti-vehicle and improvised mines as they withdrew from areas in Aden, Taez, Marib and, more recently, along Yemen's western coast," HRW said.

'Astonishingly high rate'

Not far from Al-Hameli, children walk barefoot through the dusty desert terrain along the edge of a minefield, demarcated by small rocks and a red and white sign marked with a skull and crossbones.

Here, mine clearing teams are searching the sand trying to remove the dangerous devices.