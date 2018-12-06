An instrument of love: Why Bush’s faithful dog moved the world

Politicians divide opinion in death as much as in life, and George HW Bush, who died last week, was no exception.

Yet critics and fans alike have united over one thing – a photograph of his service dog, Sully, keeping vigil in front of the former president’s flag-draped coffin.

It’s an image that speaks volumes about the bond between humans and our four-legged friends, especially in times of grief and trauma.

Sully, a specially trained labrador retriever, was inseparable from his master during the last few months of his life, and so it continued in death.

He accompanied the coffin on Air Force One from Texas to Washington on Monday, and made the return journey on Wednesday.

Then he will begin work at the Walter Reed military medical centre in Maryland, helping to provide therapy for physically or mentally damaged soldiers.

Dogs have an amazing capacity to make us feel special – even the simple act of making eye contact with one increases levels of oxytocin, the same hormone that helps mothers bond with newborns and people establish intimacy with each other.

Being with dogs also decreases our levels of the stress hormone cortisol. In winter, when the nights draw in so early, we need all the vitamin D we can get: not just the sunshine-induced vitamin D, but vitamin Doggy, too.