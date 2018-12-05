Danske investors bank on Maersk clan to chart course through crisis

Danske Bank's top investors are looking to Denmark's Maersk family to steer the country's largest lender through the turmoil of a 200 billion euro money laundering scandal.

The Danish clan's investment firm A.P. Moller Holding, Danske's normally passive top shareholder with a stake of around 21 percent, has ousted the bank's chairman Ole Andersen and called an extraordinary shareholder meeting in Copenhagen on Friday to nominate two successors to the board.

Given the depth of the crisis at Danske Bank and the threat of regulatory penalties, some are relieved at A.P. Moller Holding's new activist approach.

"They're saying: 'screw this. We need to sort this out; we can't sit on the sidelines being passive money'," one of Danske Bank's top 30 investors said on condition of anonymity.

A.P. Moller Holding says it hopes for "broad support" for its nominations at Friday's meeting.