Bush funeral to hark back to 'kinder, gentler' era in U.S. politics

Former President George H.W. Bush's long, full life will be celebrated on Wednesday at a funeral expected to be a remembrance of times past when American politics were less contentious.

The 11 a.m. EST (1600 GMT) memorial service at the Washington National Cathedral will display an unusual bipartisan spirit, with both Republican and Democratic politicians gathering to hail the life of a president who called for a "kinder, gentler" nation.

Bush's son, former President George W. Bush, will deliver a eulogy, along with former Canadian Prime Minister Brian Mulroney, retired Wyoming Republican Senator Alan Simpson and presidential biographer and former journalist Jon Meacham.

"You'll see a lot of joy," said Ron Kaufman, who was George H.W. Bush's White House political director in his unsuccessful re-election campaign in 1992. "It'll show the way of life that people took for granted in many ways and now kind of long for."

Some of America's biggest political feuds will be set aside in honor of the late president, a World War Two naval aviator who survived being shot down over the Pacific Ocean.

President Donald Trump will attend the event, but will not be a speaker. Trump prompted the elder Bush to privately fume in the past by attacking his sons, George W. Bush and 2016 Republican campaign rival Jeb Bush.

Trump will be joined at the service by his wife, Melania.

The Trumps spent about 20 minutes visiting with the Bush family on Tuesday at Blair House near the White House. A senior White House official said Trump has privately called the late president "a good man and a nice guy" and that he has been pleased with the coordination with the Bush family this week.

Jeb Bush told the Wall Street Journal's CEO Council on Tuesday: "The president and first lady have been really gracious."

All surviving former presidents will be on hand at the cathedral along with their wives: Barack and Michelle Obama, Bill and Hillary Clinton, and Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter. Bill Clinton defeated George H.W. Bush in 1992, but in the years after leaving office developed a strong friendship with him.