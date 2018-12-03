Trump wants talks with Putin, Xi to end 'uncontrollable arms race'

US President Donald Trump on Monday proposed talks with the leaders of China and Russia aimed at halting what he described as an "uncontrollable" arms race.

Trump's comment follows an October announcement in which he said he would withdraw from the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty (INF), a Cold War deal with Russia to cut missile numbers.

Critics say the move, which has not been finalized, would spark a new arms race with Russia. Trump at the time said he would build up America's nuclear stockpile "until people come to their senses."

In an early morning tweet Monday, the president said: "I am certain that, at some time in the future, President Xi and I, together with President Putin of Russia, will start talking about a meaningful halt to what has become a major and uncontrollable Arms Race."

"The U.S. spent 716 Billion Dollars this year. Crazy!" he added.