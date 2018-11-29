German unemployment hits fresh record low

Joblessness in Germany fell to a new historic low in November, official data showed Thursday, as employers shrugged off a darkening economic outlook to keep hiring.

Just 5.0 percent of workers were unemployed this month, according to seasonally-adjusted figures from the Federal Labour Agency (BA), fewer than at any time since German reunification in 1990.

"The news from the labour market is once again favourable this month," said BA chief Detlef Steele in a statement.

"Companies' demand for workers is at a very high level."

In unadjusted terms, less indicative of underlying trends but more prominent in public debate, the joblessness rate shrank by 0.1 percent to 4.8 percent compared with the prior month, amounting to 2.18 million people out of work.

The hiring spree comes despite concern about stuttering growth in Europe's top economy, which shrank by 0.2 percent in the third quarter.