'Sleeping' migrants killed by train in Greece

Three migrants were found dead Tuesday on a railway track in northern Greece, apparently killed by a train whilst asleep, local police said.

The bodies were spotted by the train driver near the village of Fylakio, which lies between the cities of Alexandroupolis and Komotini, near the Greek border with Turkey.

Police said they were unable to immediately identify the victims.

The area lies on a migration route into Greece from Turkey that has been increasingly used by smugglers.