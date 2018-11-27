German who bombed Dortmund football team bus faces verdict

A German man who launched a shrapnel bomb attack on the team bus of football club Borussia Dortmund last year, wounding two people, faces his verdict and sentence on Tuesday.

Sergej Wenergold, 29, had hoped to profit financially from the attack by betting on an anticipated plunge in the club's stock market value, say prosecutors.

The court in the western city of Dortmund will have to decide whether he is guilty of 28 counts of attempted murder, which would carry a maximum term of life in prison.

The trained electrician, who was born in Russia, also faces charges of causing an explosion and two counts of causing serious injury, as the blasts wounded Spanish defender Marc Bartra and a police officer on a motorcycle.

After an 11-month trial, justice Peter Windgaetter was expected to announce the verdict around 2pm local time.

Wenergold had stayed in the same hotel as the team when he remotely triggered the bomb attack on the evening of April 11, 2017 as the bus was heading for a Champions' League match against Monaco.

He had hidden in a hedge three explosive devices, each of which contained up to a kilogramme (2.2 pounds) of a hydrogen peroxide mixture and about 65 cigarette-sized metal bolts.

Wenergold had left letters suggesting an Islamist terrorist motive at the scene, sparking initial alarm about a possible jihadist attack.

Market gamble

Wenergold's defence lawyer Carl Heydenreich said his client had hoped to spark panic and terror, not to wound or kill people, and asked for lenient punishment well below 10 years' prison.

Heydenreich blamed the defendant's "narcissistic personality" and told the court Wenergold had wanted to "commit the perfect crime to please his ego - he wanted the gains without doing harm".