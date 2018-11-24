US missionary's body could be lost in battle to preserve isolated tribe

The body of American missionary-adventurer John Allen Chau may never be recovered from the lost island where he fell in a volley of arrows fired by a reclusive tribe whose existence is threatened by the modern world, say experts.

The menace to the Sentinelese from Chau's one-man invasion is such that tribal rights specialists say no murder charges will ever be laid and Chau's body will have to stay hidden to protect what is probably the world's last pre-neolithic tribe.

Indian authorities - who do not dare enforce their rule over North Sentinel island - have not even tried to send police ashore to question the tribe who have been greeting outsiders with hostility for centuries.

Police sent a boat near North Sentinel for the second time since the killing on Friday.

"Due precautions were taken by the team to ensure that this particularly vulnerable tribal group are not disturbed and distressed during this exercise," said a police statement.

Fears that 21st century diseases as mild as the common cold could kill off the tribe, or that experiencing electricity and the internet would devastate their lifestyle, has left them in a guarded bubble that Chau sought to burst with his "Jesus loves you" message.

The American died last week after making several attempts to reach the Sentinelese to preach Christianity - knowing it was illegal to go within three miles (five kilometres) of the island.

Double dilemma

Pankaj Sekhsaria, a tribal rights expert and author on the Andaman and Nicobar islands, said it would be "a futile exercise" to try to retrieve Chau's body.

"I don't think it is a good idea to go anywhere near (North Sentinel) because it will create conflict with the community there," he told AFP.

"I don't believe there is any safe way to retrieve the body without putting both the Sentinelese and those attempting it at risk," added Sophie Grig, senior researcher for Survival International which campaigns for such isolated groups.

Anup Kapoor, an anthropology professor at the University of Delhi, said that anyone wanting to open a dialogue with the Sentinelese had to show they were "on the same level."

"Don't wear anything," he recommended. "Only then you can hope to have some sort of interaction."