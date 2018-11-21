Danske money laundering whistleblower labels UK structures a 'disgrace'

British company structures which hide the identity of those behind them were branded a disgrace by the whistleblower who brought to light an alleged 200 billion euro (R3234.29) money laundering scandal involving Danske Bank.

"The role of the United Kingdom is an absolute disgrace. Limited liability partnerships and Scottish liability partnerships have been abused for absolutely years," Howard Wilkinson, who headed Danske Bank's Baltics trading unit from 2007 to 2014, told European Union lawmakers on Wednesday.

And in a sign of the wider repercussions of the Danske Bank affair, Deutsche Bank said it played only a secondary role as a correspondent bank, limiting its need to know about the people behind the transactions.

Chief Regulatory Officer Sylvie Matherat said that the German bank had acted once it noticed suspicious transactions, but declined to comment on the volume of payments.

Deutsche Bank helped process up to $150 billion (R2127.82bn) in suspicious payments, a source with direct knowledge of the case told Reuters on Monday.

Payments made through the tiny Estonian branch of Denmark's biggest bank between 2007 and 2015 have triggered investigations by authorities in Denmark, Estonia, Britain and the United States and caused anger among shareholders who have seen the value of their investments in Danske Bank tumble.

Britain's National Crime Agency (NCA) has said it is investigating the use of UK-registered companies and a number of so-called professional enablers in connection with the widening scandal, which has already led to the departure of both Danske's chief executive and chairman.

WHISTLEBLOWER PROTECTION

On Tuesday, a coalition of law firms said they would be pursuing compensation on behalf of investors, in the first move to claim damages against Danske Bank.

Danske Bank's interim CEO Jesper Nielsen told the EU lawmakers that it had found signs of internal collusion and suspicious activity that needed to be investigated.

"It is up for the authorities now to determine the exact level of money laundering and the same goes for what happens to the 42 people that have been reported to authorities and the eight that has been directly to the police," Nielsen said.

Wilkinson, whose anonymity was ended by an Estonian newspaper, said this was a "gross abuse of human rights", in part because whistleblowers risk never working again.

The Briton said he did not back mandatory internal reporting channels for whistleblowers, although he said it would not have crossed his mind to go to Estonian authorities in 2013 because he trusted his employer to deal properly with his reports.

He also called on EU lawmakers to ban non-disclosure agreements (NDAs) such as the one he signed with Danske Bank, which prevent former employees speaking out over wrongdoing.

"I took the view that the right thing to do was to take his (a senior executive's) word for it and take the money," he said when asked why he had signed an NDA with Danske Bank.

AMERICAN CONNECTION

Wilkinson reiterated his view that almost all the money that flowed through Danske Bank's Estonian branch passed through banks in the United States, including one major European lender.