One dead, 44 hurt as landslide derails train in Spain

One person was killed and 44 others were injured, three seriously, on Tuesday when a commuter train derailed near Barcelona due to a landslide caused by heavy rains, emergency services and Spain's rail operator said.

Two carriages of a convoy of six came off the tracks at 6:15 am (0515 GMT) near the town of Vacarisses, 35 kilometres (20 miles) northeast of Barcelona, emergency services said on Twitter.

Of the 131 people on board, 41 were lightly injured, three were seriously injured and one person died, it added.

Images broadcast on Spanish television showed rescue workers evacuating passengers. Rocks piled up on the side of one carriage.