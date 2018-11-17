World

Two migrants dead, eight missing off Sardinia

By AFP - 17 November 2018 - 15:45
More migrants perished of the coast of Sardinia on Thursday.
More migrants perished of the coast of Sardinia on Thursday.
Image: AFP

Two migrants have drowned off the coast of Sardinia and another eight are missing after they tried to swim to land from their drifting boat, the coastguard said on Saturday.

The wooden boat carrying 13 migrants, reportedly Algerian, lost power on Thursday and 10 of them decided to try to swim to land, an Italian coastguard statement said.

after they tried to swim to land from their drifting boat, the coastguard said on Saturday.

The wooden boat carrying 13 migrants, reportedly Algerian, lost power on Thursday and 10 of them decided to try to swim to land, an Italian coastguard statement said.

Nearly 700 migrants 'rescued' off Libya in two days

Nearly 700 migrants have been rescued off the coast of Libya in the past 48 hours, the conflict-hit nation's navy said Thursday, with three people ...
News
4 months ago

"The (three) surviving migrants said that after the engine failure about one kilometre (over half a mile) off the island of Toro, 10 of the 13 occupants jumped into the sea to swim to the coast," it said.

Boats, planes and helicopters were deployed to find them, with two bodies recovered and the search ongoing.

Italian government figures say that 1,167 Algerian migrants have arrived in Italy so far this year.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

How lives are changing in prison... one matric exam at a time
Lawyer and friend hijacked and kidnapped outside complex
X