Migrant caravan faces cold welcome, few options at US-Mexico border

"That might be what ends up happening," he told AFP near the El Chaparral border crossing, where there is already a backlog of 1,400 people waiting to request asylum and cases are being processed at a rate of about 30 to 40 a day.

"All I went through to get here, I'm not going to let it be in vain. I've been on the road for 35 days to make it across this border.... We're not afraid. We're ready to die, whatever it takes. When you live in poverty and violence, it's better to die than to live."

Across the border, US President Donald Trump has deployed nearly 6,000 troops to deter what he has called an "invasion" by a group full of "thugs" and "hardened criminals."

It has not stopped the migrants: more than 3,200 have now arrived in Tijuana, according to authorities, with some 2,000 more on the way - and that is only the first caravan.

In all, some 8,000 migrants are currently crossing Mexico in several caravans, according to the Mexican interior ministry.

'Enormous risk'

Interior Minister Alfonso Navarrete said Thursday that the migrants' chances of entering the United States were "almost nil."