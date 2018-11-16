India temple turned into fortress for new gender battle

Indian police mounted a huge security operation Friday to ensure women can safely access a flashpoint Hindu temple, after battles erupted the first time they attempted to enter following an historic court ruling.

More than 3,400 police, many in riot gear, lined routes to Sabarimala temple, a hilltop shrine in Kerala state, which traditionalists are trying to prevent women from reaching.

The Supreme Court ruled in September that a ban on women aged between 10 and 50 entering the temple was illegal. Sabarimala has since become a showdown issue for gender activists and Hindu hardliners.

About 700 women have registered to visit the shrine, which opens on Friday ahead of the start of a Hindu festival beginning on Saturday.

Hundreds of thousands of devotees were expected to make the four hour trek up a hill to Sabarimala during the festival which lasts until mid-January.

On Friday morning hundreds of demonstrators at Kerala's Kochi airport tried to stop leading activist Trupti Desai from leaving for Sabarimala.

"We tried to hire taxis several times but the agitators are not allowing them to take us. They have threatened violence if they do," Desai told Indian television.

"Even police said they cannot help us go out of the airport right now because the number of protesters is swelling and they are resorting to violence," she said.

"A while back they tried to take us out from a back door but the protesters spotted us and attacked the cars."