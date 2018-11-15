Texas executes Mexican man who killed family

The state of Texas executed a Mexican man who was sentenced to death after being convicted of killing his wife and two small children.

Roberto Moreno Ramos, 64, was put to death by lethal injection in the penitentiary at Huntsville, Texas, the state corrections system said.

He was sentenced to death in 1993 for bludgeoning his wife and two of their children, aged seven and three, with a sledgehammer in 1992 in the town of Progreso, near the Mexican border, where the family had been living for several years.

Ramos hid the bodies under the tiling of the bathroom in their house and three days later married his mistress, who had no idea he was married.

The bodies were found two months later.

During his 25 years on death row, Ramos' lawyers have argued in vain that he suffered from brain damage and is bipolar.

Mexico and human rights groups have long maintained that Ramos was not informed that he could have access to legal aid from the Mexican consulate, a right guaranteed by the 1963 Geneva Convention of which the US is a signatory.

His execution would constitute "a flagrant violation of human rights and international law," the Mexican government said Monday.

After the execution, the Mexican government government issued a statement condemning it.