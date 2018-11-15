Saudi Arabia is seeking the death penalty for five of those charged with killing journalist Jamal Khashoggi

Saudi Arabia’s public prosecutor is seeking the death penalty for five of the 11 people it has charged over the murder of Jamal Khashoggi, in a case that has drawn a barrage of criticism of the kingdom and strained ties with the U.S.

Riyadh released more details Thursday about how Mr. Khashoggi, a government critic, was killed inside Saudi Arabia’s consulate in Istanbul on Oct. 2 by a team of operatives sent from Riyadh, an incident that has provoked a global uproar against the kingdom.

Saudi Arabia launched its own investigation into the killing of Mr. Khashoggi.

A spokesman for Saudi Arabia’s public prosecutor, Shalan al-Shalan, on Thursday didn’t name the 11 people charged and said another 10 people remain under investigation.

All of them are in custody. The five people who face the death penalty confessed to their involvement in the killing.

Mr. Khashoggi’s murder has subjected Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, the country’s day-to-day leader, to intense scrutiny over his possible involvement in the operation.

The Saudi government has repeatedly said the crown prince had no knowledge of the operation, even though two of his closest aides are suspected of having been involved.

The two aides —Maj. Gen. Ahmed al-Assiri, the former deputy head of Saudi intelligence, and Saud al-Qahtani, the prince’s former media adviser and right-hand man—were dismissed from their jobs last month.

Since Mr. Khashoggi’s disappearance, Turkish officials have said the journalist was tricked into entering the Saudi consulate in Istanbul last month and murdered, his body cut into pieces.

The official Saudi version of events has changed over time. Initially, Saudi authorities denied government employees played any role in Mr. Khashoggi’s disappearance, claiming the journalist left the consulate shortly after he entered it.