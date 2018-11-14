LGBT+ migrants face abuse in Mexican border city - activists

The arrival of about 80 LGBT+ asylum seekers from Central America in the Mexican border city of Tijuana has provoked an angry backlash from local residents, rights activists said.

The asylum seekers are among thousands of migrants who are making their way through Mexico towards the United States. They split from the caravan they were originally travelling with after facing discrimination from others in the group.

Fergie Bibiana Andersen of the advocacy group Diversidad sin Fronteras said the LGBT+ migrants had been verbally abused in Tijuana and also threatened on social media.

"They're being attacked by the town," said Andersen, whose organization has been supporting the LGBT+ migrants.

"They (attackers) are filled with hate," she said on Tuesday. "They're racist people who think (the migrants) are going to just stay there."

Tijuana resident Juan Carlos Ruano wrote on the neighborhood Facebook page that the migrants were a security concern and called them "homo-deviant invaders".

"Everyone has the freedom to do what they want with their lives," he later told the Thomson Reuters Foundation.

"But they are impacting us ... A lot of people are angry," said Ruano, 46, who lives in the Playa de Tijuana neighborhood where the LGBT+ migrants are staying.