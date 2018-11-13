Former death-camp guard tells German court he was never a Nazi

A 94-year-old German man accused of assisting in the murder of hundreds of people at a concentration camp during World War Two told a court on Tuesday he had never been a Nazi and he was not indifferent to the suffering of inmates.

The accused, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was a guard in the SS paramilitary wing of Hitler's Nazis and could face a prison sentence of up to 10 years if convicted.

"I want to say clearly that I am not a Nazi, never was and in the little time that I still have to live, will never be," the defendant said in a statement read to the court by his attorney, Andreas Tinkl.

Too frail to read the statement himself, the defendant came to court in a wheelchair and spoke only a few words during the hearing.

Prosecutors argue he facilitated killings between 1942 and 1944, when he served in the Stutthof camp, near what is now the Polish city of Gdansk.

About 65,000 people, including many Jews, were murdered or died there, according to the museum's website.

Reading the defendant's statement to the court, the lawyer said the Stutthof inmates were "in an atrocious state and the conditions were very bad".

"Even then I was very ashamed," he said. "I would like to make clear that I was not indifferent to the fate of the prisoners. I had problems coming to terms with it," he said, acknowledging, however, that he had never expressed criticism.

"I lived in fear that one day the Nazis would turn on me," he said through his lawyer, adding he wanted to get away from the camp.

After a couple of years he was moved to the front.