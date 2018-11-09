Central American caravan to resume trip after rest

The US-bound migrant caravan that has so thoroughly irked President Donald Trump has decided to resume its trek north after resting in Mexico City for nearly a week and failing to secure buses for the journey.

In a sports arena turned into a makeshift shelter, a vote was held Thursday mainly among male travelers and the verdict was to keep going and leave at dawn on Friday.

The group of some 5,500 people, most of them Hondurans, began arriving in the Mexican capital on Sunday.

They have been traveling since October 13, mainly on foot, and covered more than 940 miles (1,500 km), but are still weeks away from the US border. Most of them are fleeing grinding poverty and violence from powerful street gangs.

The migrants have asked Mexican authorities to provide them with transport. On Thursday, some 200 of them demonstrated outside the local office of the UN High Commissioner for Refugees to press for 150 buses.

On some stretches of the trip, some of the migrants have been riding on trucks. However, one person fell off and died when the group was in Chiapas state in the south.

Since then, Mexican police accompanying the caravan have barred the travelers from hanging off the side of such trucks.