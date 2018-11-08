How a designer perfume led to the capture of a man-eating tigeress

Remember Calvin Klein’s Obsession? The fragrance sold in the 90s by artsy black-and-white adverts featuring close-ups of Kate Moss whispering the word seductively on some faraway beach?

Well, if you don’t fear not because while the perfume disappeared off the must-have lists long ago it still has an unusual practical purpose.

That’s according to recent reports of the end of a two-year hunt for T-1, a female tiger suspected of eating 13 Indian villagers.

A mother of two cubs, the tigress had wreaked havoc in the countryside around New Delhi and apparently developed a taste for human flesh.

The hunt for her had, a Boston Globe report says, “encompassed a heat-seeking drone, more than 100 remote cameras and a team of specially trained Indian elephants with sharpshooters mounted on their backs”.

“It became one of the biggest, longest and most expensive tiger hunts in India in recent memory.”