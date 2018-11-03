Spain busts gang led by September 11 attacks financier

Spanish police said Saturday they dismantled a gang that cloned credit cards led by an Algerian previously jailed for helping finance the September 11, 2001 attacks in the United States.

Police said they had arrested 19 people in Madrid who specialised in making illegal credit cards by getting people's data - such as pin numbers - in the darknet and transferring it to other cards.

They would then draw money out from cash points or buy items in stores, said the police statement.

The leader of the gang, a 49-year-old Algerian man whose name they would not reveal, had used the same process to help finance the September 11 attacks which killed nearly 3,000 people.