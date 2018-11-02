Japanese journalist kidnapped in Syria defends going to warzone

A Japanese journalist held hostage in Syria for more than three years said the media must continue to take risks covering warzones to keep the world's attention focused on those caught up in conflicts.

Jumpei Yasuda, 44, was kidnapped in Syria the same day he entered the country in June 2015, sparking a lengthy ordeal that he described as "hell".

The freelance journalist has faced harsh criticism in some quarters of Japan for venturing into an active warzone.

But he defended himself on Friday during his first press conference in Japan since his release last month.

"When there are things like a violent conflict happening somewhere on earth, there is absolutely a need for journalists who will go there and see what is happening," he said.

"You need information from third parties, not just information from governments."

Syria's grinding civil war has cost over 360,000 lives since it broke out in 2011 and quickly became hugely dangerous for reporters with dozens kidnapped, some of them murdered by their captors.

Yasuda, who had previously reported from Syria's frontlines, said he was not sure whether he would return to the country or cover future warzones.

But he said he hoped his high-profile case would draw attention to Syria's civil war.

"I hope people will become interested in what's happening there (in Syria) and what will happen in the future," he said.

Beaten and isolated

Yasuda said he was kidnapped as he crossed into Syria from Turkey along a smuggling route by a group of men who pretended they were there to help him enter the country.

"It was my basic mistake. An unimaginable mistake," he said.

He said he was transferred multiple times during his ordeal, adding his treatment ranged from tolerable to torturous.

He described being beaten, prevented from moving or making any sound for days on end and being kept in complete isolation.