Turkey wants to know where Khashoggi's body is - justice minister

Turkey wants Saudi authorities to tell them the whereabouts of the body of murdered journalist Jamal Khashoggi, who was killed last month in the Saudi consulate in Istanbul, the justice minister said on Thursday.

Turkey expected Saudi Arabia to co-operate in its investigation and there must be no cover-up, minister Abdulhamit Gul told reporters.

"We are looking for answers to the question of where the body is," he said.

Khashoggi wrote a column for the Washington Post that criticised the Saudi government and its de facto ruler Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.